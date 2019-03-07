|
Judy Levine
Rockleigh - Judy Levine, 103, of Rockleigh NJ, died on March 5. She was born in Belarus and immigrated to the USA in the 1920s. She was a resident of the Bronx for more than 80 years and was a homemaker as well as working in the newspaper distribution business.Judy was married for more than 60 years to Milton Levine, since deceased. She is survived by daughter Fran Hertzberg of Norwood NJ and sons Martin Levine of Chicago IL and Norman Levine of Albuquerque NM, as well as six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren in Illinois, New Mexico, Virginia, New York and California. Judy was devoted to her family, and was a lover of music and of the Yiddish language.Funeral services, arranged by Gutterman and Musicant funeral directors, will be held at New Montefiore cemetery, 1180 Wellwood Ave, West Babylon NY, at 1PM on March 7th.
Shiva will be held separately in Chicago IL and Norwood NJ. Donations in Judy's memory may be made to the Jewish Home at Rockleigh, Rockleigh NJ.