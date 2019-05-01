Services
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St Catherine of Bologna Church
112 Erskine Road
Ringwood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Grosso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Rae Grosso

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Judy Rae Grosso Obituary
Judy Rae Grosso

Ringwood - Judy Rae (Morgan) age 78 of Ringwood passed away on Monday April 29, 2019. She worked as an assistant librarian for the Ringwood Board of Education for thirteen years retiring in 2008. She was a parishioner of St. Catherine's R.C. Church in Ringwood, a member of the Ringwood garden club and past president of the Ringwood Woman's Club. Beloved wife of Vincent Grosso, loving mother of Vincent D. Grosso of Wellesley, Mass, Thomas A. Grosso of East Brunswick, Kevin W. Fithen of Bates City, Missouri, and twin daughters, Kathleen Fithen and Cristine Fithen both of Kansas City, Missouri. Dear sister of Cheryl Ann Pehrson, Sue Ellen Spink, Parilea Andrade all of Kansas City, Missouri. Grandmother of twenty and twenty nine great grandchildren. Predeceased by her son James Fithen, great grandson James Russell III, sister Linda Bean and brothers Stephen Gray and Dennis Gray. Visiting Wednesday 4pm-8pm at D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue Haskell. Relatives and friends will meet on Thursday 10 AM mass at St Catherine of Bologna Church 112 Erskine Road Ringwood NJ 973-962-7032. Interment Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now