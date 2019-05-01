|
|
Judy Rae Grosso
Ringwood - Judy Rae (Morgan) age 78 of Ringwood passed away on Monday April 29, 2019. She worked as an assistant librarian for the Ringwood Board of Education for thirteen years retiring in 2008. She was a parishioner of St. Catherine's R.C. Church in Ringwood, a member of the Ringwood garden club and past president of the Ringwood Woman's Club. Beloved wife of Vincent Grosso, loving mother of Vincent D. Grosso of Wellesley, Mass, Thomas A. Grosso of East Brunswick, Kevin W. Fithen of Bates City, Missouri, and twin daughters, Kathleen Fithen and Cristine Fithen both of Kansas City, Missouri. Dear sister of Cheryl Ann Pehrson, Sue Ellen Spink, Parilea Andrade all of Kansas City, Missouri. Grandmother of twenty and twenty nine great grandchildren. Predeceased by her son James Fithen, great grandson James Russell III, sister Linda Bean and brothers Stephen Gray and Dennis Gray. Visiting Wednesday 4pm-8pm at D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue Haskell. Relatives and friends will meet on Thursday 10 AM mass at St Catherine of Bologna Church 112 Erskine Road Ringwood NJ 973-962-7032. Interment Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes