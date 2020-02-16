Services
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Jules Kenny Obituary
Jules Kenny

Jules Kenny, age 88, of the Bronx and Brooklyn, NY, and of St. Louis Missouri and Poughkeepsie, NY, passed away on February 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved spouses Arlene, and Theresa, and beloved children Lawrence (Rubin), and Sharon Kenny. Loving father of Gail Scott, Deborah (Marc Levin) Rubin, and Janet (Ira Wolf) Kenny. Beloved grandfather of Alex (Sara) Scott, Matthew (Jade) Scott and Mackenzie (Robby Meisel) Scott, Robert (Vicki Negri) Levin, Benjamin (Jessica Kion) Levin, and Hannah and Pamela Wolf. Jules was an outstanding pharmacist, and avid lifelong learner. He loved his life's work and participating in adult education activities and was a devoted Civil War history buff and stamp collector. Most of all he enjoyed being with his cherished family. Funeral service will be held at 1pm on Tuesday, February 18th at Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway, (Route 4 West), Fair Lawn, NJ. Burial to follow at Cedar Park Cemetery in Paramus NJ.
