Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
Burial
Following Services
George Washington Memorial Park
Paramus, NJ
Jules Perry Obituary
St. Petersburg, FL - Jules Perry, age 85, of St. Petersburg FL, formerly of Paterson, NJ and Fair Lawn, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by his 2 surviving daughters on Monday morning July 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Peggy Perry. Devoted father of the late Julie Goldsmith, Jodi Perry, and Marni Perry. Proud grandfather of Ryan Goldsmith. Father-in-law of Jim Goldsmith. Dear brother of the late Gilbert Perry. Dear son of the late Eva and the late Manuel Perry. Jules was an optician for over 50 years and was the owner and operator of Visual Effects on Broadway in Fair Lawn for over 30 years. Services will be 11 am Thursday July 18, 2019 at Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway (Route 4 West), Fair Lawn, NJ. Burial will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. Memorial donations in memory of Jules Perry may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation.
