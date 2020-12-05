1/
Julia A. Berhain
Julia A. Berhain

Hasbrouck Heights - Julia A. Berhain (nee Duchon) 96, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Born in Manhattan to the late Martin and Mary Duchon. Julia studied Bookkeeping at Long Island City Business School after graduating from Julia Richman High School in Manhattan at fifteen years old. Before retiring, she was a Keypunch Supervisor for Sears, Roebuck & Co. in Maywood. Previously, Julia was a bookkeeper at Harry M. Stevens Sports Concessions in Manhattan. She was a former Girl Scout Leader, a former member of the Woman's Club, a former member of the James B. Scarr American Legion Auxiliary and a former volunteer at Hackensack University Medical Center Clinic all in Hasbrouck Heights. Beloved wife of the late Charles F. Berhain. Devoted mother of Geri Berhain, Charles Berhain, Jr., Christopher M. and Richard P. Berhain. Dear sister of the late Wilhelmina Duchon. Dear cousin of Emerick Tinkhauser. Julia was an avid traveler and loved photography. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Wednesday, December 9th at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights at 10 AM. Private cremation will follow. Visitation Tuesday, December 8th from 4-7 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to your favorite charity would be appreciated. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
DEC
9
Funeral
09:00 AM
Costa Memorial Home
DEC
9
Liturgy
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi R.C. Church
