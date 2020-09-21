Julia Ann Menne



Roxbury, NY - Born to Anthony and Mary(Waterbury) Neri in Brooklyn, NY



Around 1947/1948 she met her husband John W Menne, Jr. (d. 2004) through a letter writing campaign for active soldiers, fell in love and married.



Julia had 7 children. John III (Patricia), Michael (Sarah), Matthew (Vesna), Martin (Teresa), Dianna (Eugene), Gabrielle (Jerry), and Ian (Kelly). 15 Grandchildren and 6 Great grandchildren



Even though we only had a three bedroom and one bathroom house, Julia was a mother to everyone who walked through the door. She brought a blind girl into the home for a while, cousins who needed love after their own mother passed away and 3 exchange students from Germany. Julia was a CubScout den mother, President of the Hasbrouck Heights Contemporary Club, former President and board member of the Roxbury Library Association.



She will always be remembered for her love of music, singing, reading, sense of humor and storytelling, as these things were a gift to all.



A private service will take place at a future date.









