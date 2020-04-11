|
Julia, (nee Guilmin) Courtney
Rochelle Park - Julia, (nee Guilmin), 91, previously of New York City, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart R.C. Church in Rochelle Park.
Cherished wife of the late William Courtney (1998). Loving mother of William Courtney and his wife the late Denise Courtney (2014) of Rochelle Park and the late adored and devoted daughter Julie Courtney (1989). Treasured grandmother of Megan Gonzalez and her husband Devin and Michael Courtney and his wife Caitlin. Beloved great grandmother of Ryan Gonzalez, Dylan Gonzalez and Connor Courtney. Dear sister of Valentina Blainey. Julia is predeceased by her sisters Caroline Baccauw, Louise Paquet and brothers Charlie Guilmin and Alexander Guilmin. Julia also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
All services are private and entrusted to Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ.
In lieu of flowers donations in Julia's name to , Greater New Jersey Chapter, 23 Vreeland Road Suite 105, Florham Park, NJ, 07932 would be appreciated.
