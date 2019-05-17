Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Funeral
Monday, May 20, 2019
8:45 AM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's RC Church
Passaic, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Dziedzic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Dziedzic

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Julia Dziedzic Obituary
Julia Dziedzic

Clifton - Julia Dziedzic, 102, of Clifton, passed away on May 15, 2019. Born in Passaic, she lived most of her life in Clifton. A parishioner of St. Joseph's RC Church, Passaic, and a member of the Rosary Society, Julia was a Lab Technician for B.A.S.F in Clifton for many years, retiring several years ago. Beloved wife of the late Valentine "Morris", who passed away in 2007. Dear sister of Alexandra Kozdeba of Clifton and Bernice Bizub of Monroeville, PA. Loving aunt of Paul and his wife Nina, Anne, Mark, Jeff and his wife Stephanie, Andrew and his wife Bethany, and great nephew Andrew.

Funeral Monday 8:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10 AM at St. Joseph's RC Church, Passaic. Interment, Crest Haven Memorial Park, Clifton. Visiting Sunday 2-5 PM at the funeral home. www.ShookFH.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now