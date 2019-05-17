|
Julia Dziedzic
Clifton - Julia Dziedzic, 102, of Clifton, passed away on May 15, 2019. Born in Passaic, she lived most of her life in Clifton. A parishioner of St. Joseph's RC Church, Passaic, and a member of the Rosary Society, Julia was a Lab Technician for B.A.S.F in Clifton for many years, retiring several years ago. Beloved wife of the late Valentine "Morris", who passed away in 2007. Dear sister of Alexandra Kozdeba of Clifton and Bernice Bizub of Monroeville, PA. Loving aunt of Paul and his wife Nina, Anne, Mark, Jeff and his wife Stephanie, Andrew and his wife Bethany, and great nephew Andrew.
Funeral Monday 8:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10 AM at St. Joseph's RC Church, Passaic. Interment, Crest Haven Memorial Park, Clifton. Visiting Sunday 2-5 PM at the funeral home. www.ShookFH.com