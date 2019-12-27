|
|
Julia Johnson (nee Beresky)
Lodi - Julia Johnson (nee Beresky), 85, of Lodi, died on Wednesday December 25th, 2019. Born and raised in Garfield, she's been a resident of Lodi for the past 45 years. She is a United States Navy Veteran. She was a parishioner of St. Leo's R.C Church in Elmwood Park, a very active member of the parish especially with of St. Leo's Social Concerns.
Beloved wife of the late James J., loving mother of William J., his wife Iris and Nancy Dubrowny, her husband Greg, proud grandmother of Adrienne Giordano, her husband Joe, Daniel Dubrowny, his wife Candice and Eric Johnson, his fiance Shruti, adoring great grandmother of Alaina, James,Charlotte & Lily, dear sister of Joseph Beresky and Eleanor Wojciechowski.
Visiting Sunday 3 to 7 p.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Monday 9:00 a.m. from the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Mass St. Leo's R.C. Church, Elmwood Park 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook.
In lieu of flowers donations are requested for or would be appreciated in Julia's memory.