Julia (Koper) Lawrence
Clifton - Julia (Koper) Lawrence, 92, of Clifton, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019. Born in Lodi, she was raised in Passaic and lived in Clifton for 68 years.
A parishioner of St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton, She was active in the St. John Kanty PTA and the Golden Circle.
Beloved wife of the late Thomas who passed away in 1985. Devoted mother of Barbara Lawrence and her companion Stephen Rapp, Jill Cupo and her husband John, Michele Lawrence and her husband Albert Botto, and Thomas Lawrence and his wife Katharine. Loving grandmother of Sandra Cupo, Stephanie Cupo, Alison Botto Ervin and her husband Matt, Daniel Botto, Thomas H. Lawrence and his wife Jessica, Matthew Lawrence and his wife Melissa, and Joseph Lawrence. Cherished great grandmother of Rivers Ervin, Thomas X. (Tex), Shea, Marshall and Maxwell Lawrence.
Funeral Friday 9 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10 AM at St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, South Hackensack. Visiting Thursday 4-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John Kanty Church in her name.