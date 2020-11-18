1/1
Julia M. Johnson
Julia M. Johnson

Julia M. Johnson, 85, of Belleville, passed away peacefully on Nov. 10, 2020. Surviving are her loving children: Leigh L. Johnson, Jacqueline Valentine (Allen Sr.), Michael Johnson (Grace) and the late Rudolph Johnson Sr. (Adrianne); siblings: George G. Woody Jr. (Beulah), and Marie Carson (Fredrick); 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and a host of dear relatives and friends. Family and friends were invited to the Graveside service: Wed. Nov. 18, 2020, 11am, Glendale Cemetery, 28 Hoover Ave., Bloomfield. Please visit: ggwoodyfuneralhome.com to read the full obituary




Published in Montclair Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Glendale Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
G G Woody Funeral Home Llc
206 E 8Th Ave
Roselle, NJ 07203
(908) 245-6800
Memories & Condolences
November 15, 2020
My Grandmother was a True symbol of Faith and Love. You will be forever missed and remembered.
Gordon Johnson
Grandchild
