Julia M. Johnson
Julia M. Johnson, 85, of Belleville, passed away peacefully on Nov. 10, 2020. Surviving are her loving children: Leigh L. Johnson, Jacqueline Valentine (Allen Sr.), Michael Johnson (Grace) and the late Rudolph Johnson Sr. (Adrianne); siblings: George G. Woody Jr. (Beulah), and Marie Carson (Fredrick); 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and a host of dear relatives and friends. Family and friends were invited to the Graveside service: Wed. Nov. 18, 2020, 11am, Glendale Cemetery, 28 Hoover Ave., Bloomfield. Please visit: ggwoodyfuneralhome.com
