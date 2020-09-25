Julia Walsh
- - Walsh, Julia (nee Sedlacik), age 94 of Monroe, NY at rest in Monroe on September 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Warren Walsh (2011). Loving Mother of Karen Kluska and her husband Scott of Monroe, NY, Warren Walsh, Jr. and his wife Melinda of Ringwood, Mark Walsh and his wife Deborah of Monroe, NY and the late Kevin Walsh. Dear mother in law of Darlene Walsh of Totowa. Devoted grandmother of Sarah, Kelly, Kevin, and Amy Walsh, Scott Kluska, and the late Kathleen Walsh. Dear sister of Joseph and Richard Sedlacik, Ann Castiglia, and the late Alfred, John, Walter, Emil, Edward, Betty, Mary and Agnes.
Born in Passaic, she lived in Totowa for 52 years before moving to Monroe NY. Julia was a Clerk for the Eisenhower Library, Totowa, for 20 years before retiring in 1997. She was a parishioner of St. James R.C. Church Totowa, and a member of the Mother's Guild. She was also the Secretary and member of the Friends of the Library, Totowa, NJ. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Tuesday at 9:30 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. James RC Church, Totowa at 10:00 AM. Cremation will be private. Friends may visit Monday 2:00 - 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to De Paul Catholic High School, 1512 Alps Road, Wayne, NJ 07470 Attn: Kathleen Walsh Scholarship Fund For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com
