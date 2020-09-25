1/
Julia Walsh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julia Walsh

- - Walsh, Julia (nee Sedlacik), age 94 of Monroe, NY at rest in Monroe on September 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Warren Walsh (2011). Loving Mother of Karen Kluska and her husband Scott of Monroe, NY, Warren Walsh, Jr. and his wife Melinda of Ringwood, Mark Walsh and his wife Deborah of Monroe, NY and the late Kevin Walsh. Dear mother in law of Darlene Walsh of Totowa. Devoted grandmother of Sarah, Kelly, Kevin, and Amy Walsh, Scott Kluska, and the late Kathleen Walsh. Dear sister of Joseph and Richard Sedlacik, Ann Castiglia, and the late Alfred, John, Walter, Emil, Edward, Betty, Mary and Agnes.

Born in Passaic, she lived in Totowa for 52 years before moving to Monroe NY. Julia was a Clerk for the Eisenhower Library, Totowa, for 20 years before retiring in 1997. She was a parishioner of St. James R.C. Church Totowa, and a member of the Mother's Guild. She was also the Secretary and member of the Friends of the Library, Totowa, NJ. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Tuesday at 9:30 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. James RC Church, Totowa at 10:00 AM. Cremation will be private. Friends may visit Monday 2:00 - 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to De Paul Catholic High School, 1512 Alps Road, Wayne, NJ 07470 Attn: Kathleen Walsh Scholarship Fund For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Funeral
09:30 AM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. James RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Festa Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved