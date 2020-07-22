Julian J. Collesano
Hollywood, Florida - Julian J. Collesano, 96, of Hollywood, Florida formerly of Clifton, NJ passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020.
Born in North Bergen, NJ he lived in Ridgefield Park, NJ graduating Ridgefield Park High School in 1942. He entered the U.S. Army-Air Force at age 18 and World War II sent him overseas, first to England, then to western Europe and finally Sergeant Collesano ended his tour deep in Nazi Germany witnessing the liberation of Buckenwald Concentration Camp and the subsequent fall of the Third Reich.
Returning to the States he married and lived in northern NJ before relocating to Florida in 2003. Before retirement he was employed as a converter and wholesaler in the textile industry. Julian was a parishioner of St. Maximilian Kolbe R.C. Church, Pembroke Pines, Florida. He was a 75-year member of the Loyal Order of Moose, rising to Governor in Lodge 167, Clifton, NJ. He also was member of the American Legion, Knights of Columbus and a former board member of the DACKKS Group.
Julian was predeceased by his wife, Josephine (nee Chipolone) Collesano (1984); his daughter, Sr. Diane Collesano, a Sister of Charity of Saint Elizabeth (2017)); his parents, Vincent A. and Anna (nee Verona) Collesano; and one sister, Virginia Famiglietti (2003).
He is survived by his two brothers, Robert Collesano and Stephen Collesano and his wife, Karen Amy; one sister, Betty La Porta; his nieces, Carol Ann DeVeronica, Anne Collesano, Alyse Collesano; his nephews, John Famiglietti, Tristan Collesano, Paul Amy and Christopher La Porta all of whom honored and loved Julian; great-niece, Gina Famiglietti; great-nephews, John Famiglietti, Christian and Joey Passaretti, George Vincent Collesano, Benson La Porta and Jack Stephen Krauter. Additionally, Julian's beloved companion of the past 35 years, Freda Brett, of Florida, survives him along with her daughter, Phylise and husband, Mark Rista of NJ and her daughter-in-law, Catherine (Freda's late son John) and Catherine's son, Jack Brett, and dear friends, Julie and Bill Riggs and Dick and Erika Vura all of Florida.
Special mention also to the families of Walter Yotka and Lou Poggi who, among many other things accompanied Julian to NY Giants' football games as far back as the days at the Polo Grounds in the late 1940's and then through the modern Super Bowl winning era while continuing their mutual affection for Julian. Finally, he will be missed by close friends, Judy O'Brien, Bob St. George and Suzy Arku-Nyadia as well as by his Moose brethren.
His family and friends delighted in Julian's amicable nature, a razor-sharp memory which he retained until his dying days, and his superior raconteur abilities. He was a caring individual, a great guy!
Memorial contributions may be made to Clifton Moose Lodge 167, 1268 Main Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07011.
for online condolences.