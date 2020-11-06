Julian Norman Cohen



Hawthorne - Julian Norman Cohen of Hawthorne, NJ, age 78, passed away November 4, 2020. While Norm was born June 9th 1942 in the Bronx, New York., he was a life-long New Jersyan. He graduated East Side High School in 1959 and graduated from Rutgers University, Paterson campus. Soon after, he became a CPA, working for others and owning his own partnership for several years. He was known for doing the annual tax returns for family and friends, and was always happy to answer tax questions.



Norm was a husband, father, grandfather, and life-long friend to many. The Spartans provided a way to stay connected to friends. He had a love for rock music, with an appreciation for the Kinks and Harry Nilsson. A good friend recently repaired his CD player, which pleased Norm greatly and allowed him to revive his relationship with Bruce. He enjoyed reading (forwards and backwards), watching movies, and observing the ironic aspects life. He was an inveterate punster.



Norm is survived by his loving wife Elaine, who he met shortly after high school, his son Marc and daughter Deborah, his son-in-law Curt, and three grandchildren: Leila, Emma and Bridget.



A graveside service will be held for Norm on Sunday, November 8th, at 10 A.M at the Independent United Jersey Verein Cemetery in Woodland Park. To remember Norm, please make a donation to The Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.



Arrangments by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ









