1/
Julian Norman Cohen
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julian Norman Cohen

Hawthorne - Julian Norman Cohen of Hawthorne, NJ, age 78, passed away November 4, 2020. While Norm was born June 9th 1942 in the Bronx, New York., he was a life-long New Jersyan. He graduated East Side High School in 1959 and graduated from Rutgers University, Paterson campus. Soon after, he became a CPA, working for others and owning his own partnership for several years. He was known for doing the annual tax returns for family and friends, and was always happy to answer tax questions.

Norm was a husband, father, grandfather, and life-long friend to many. The Spartans provided a way to stay connected to friends. He had a love for rock music, with an appreciation for the Kinks and Harry Nilsson. A good friend recently repaired his CD player, which pleased Norm greatly and allowed him to revive his relationship with Bruce. He enjoyed reading (forwards and backwards), watching movies, and observing the ironic aspects life. He was an inveterate punster.

Norm is survived by his loving wife Elaine, who he met shortly after high school, his son Marc and daughter Deborah, his son-in-law Curt, and three grandchildren: Leila, Emma and Bridget.

A graveside service will be held for Norm on Sunday, November 8th, at 10 A.M at the Independent United Jersey Verein Cemetery in Woodland Park. To remember Norm, please make a donation to The Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.

Arrangments by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Independent United Jersey Verein Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Louis Suburban Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved