Juliana Schinn
1944 - 2020
Juliana Schinn

Brick - Born in Queens, NY on July 21, 1944. Juliana resided in Bogota, NJ for most of her life. She succumbed to the effects of a year of chemotherapy treatments for stage 4 cancer at her home in Brick, NJ on June 14, 2020.

Juliana spend the last 48 years with the love of her life and best friend-her husband Tom. They married in 1971. She leaves behind her daughter, Alaina, and son-in-law, Randy, as well as her precious little dog (Yorkshire terrier) Dawson-her constant companion.

Juliana was a graduate of Farmingdale College in Long Island. She began her career in Manhattan as an executive secretary to the president of a major advertising firm. After marriage in 1971, she began a second career as a secretary to the Director of Special Education in Bergenfield, NJ. She retired after 25 years.

Juliana and Thomas enjoyed the various activities in their retirement community in Brick, NJ as well as traveling.

Arrangements will be handled by Colonial Funeral Homes in Brick, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a donation in Juliana's honor, please consider supporting St. Vincent DePaul Society c/o Church of Saint Martha, 3800 Herbertsville Road, Point Pleasant, NJ 08742.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Homes- Owner John A. Cutaio NJ Lic. No. 2763 - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

