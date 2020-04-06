|
|
Juliana Zykoff
Juliana passed peacefully on April 2, 2020 surrounded by her family. Juliana was the daughter of Charles and Angela Castelli (nee Nobile). She was predeceased by husbands Boris Zykoff (1993) and Robert Thompson (2018) and survived by her daughters Julie Keating, Christine Sullivan and her husband Thomas, and grandsons Justin, Brendan and Colin Keating.
Juliana was a resident of Washington Township for approximately 50 years and served as the Town Clerk for 30 years as well as involved in many town and school functions throughout her lifetime. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to , a charity very close to Juliana's heart. Becker-funeralhome.com