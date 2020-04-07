|
Julianna T. Hodgman
Hillsdale - Julianna T. Hodgman, age 72, of Hillsdale, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Beloved wife of Douglas B. Hodgman. Devoted mother of Steven Fanale and David Fanale. Dear sister of Joseph Resch. Born in NYC, she was raised in Denville, NJ and has lived in Hillsdale for the last 35 years. Julianna was a Registered Nurse, with Valley Hospital, Ridgewood before retiring.
She was a member of Pascack Bible Church, Hillsdale, NJ with an ongoing commitment to Albanian Missions through Open Air Campaigner - Albania.
A Memorial Celebration of Julianna's Life and faith will be held on Thursday, April 9th at 7 PM in a Zoom Meeting. Meeting details are available at Becker-funeralhome.com Please leave your name and e-mail contact in condolences for an invitation.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pascack Bible Church at www.PascackBible.org or to Open Air Campaigner - Albania at www.oacagive.org