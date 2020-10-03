1/
Julianne (Lange) Bodner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julianne (nee Lange) Bodner

Elmwood Park - Julianne Bodner (nee Lange), 84, of Elmwood Park, passed away on Wednesday September 30th, 2020. Born in Passaic, she's been a resident of Elmwood Park for the past 65 years. She was a nursing assistant for Hackensack Medical Center for 6 years before retiring. She was a member of the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary Post #5084 in Elmwood Park.

Beloved wife of the late Ronald, loving mother of Karen, Donna & Sharon, also survived by Kathy Bruno and Sandra Krom.

Visiting Monday 4 to 8 p.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Service Tuesday 9:30 a.m. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. www.patrickjconte.com

In lieu of flowers donations are requested for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or American Heart Association would be appreciated in Julianne memory.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved