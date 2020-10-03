Julianne (nee Lange) Bodner
Elmwood Park - Julianne Bodner (nee Lange), 84, of Elmwood Park, passed away on Wednesday September 30th, 2020. Born in Passaic, she's been a resident of Elmwood Park for the past 65 years. She was a nursing assistant for Hackensack Medical Center for 6 years before retiring. She was a member of the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary Post #5084 in Elmwood Park.
Beloved wife of the late Ronald, loving mother of Karen, Donna & Sharon, also survived by Kathy Bruno and Sandra Krom.
Visiting Monday 4 to 8 p.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Service Tuesday 9:30 a.m. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. www.patrickjconte.com
In lieu of flowers donations are requested for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or American Heart Association
would be appreciated in Julianne memory.