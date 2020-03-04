Resources
Stamford, CT - VAN NOUHUYS Julianne, 85, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Sunrise Senior Living in Stamford, Connecticut. Born in Utica, New York, she was a former resident of Wyckoff where she lived for over forty years. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Julianne is pre-deceased by her husband Herman and is survived by her two daughters, Karen van Nouhuys of Manhattan and Ann Mambrino of Rye, NY, and her two grandchildren, Sophia and Johnny. Cremation was private.
