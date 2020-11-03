Julie Knaster Price
Fort Lee - Price, Julie Knaster, on November 2, 2020. Born Julia Pasternak on January 1, 1912 in NYC, lived in Fort Lee for 42 years. She held diverse jobs over the years. In 1934 she married and began her most important "job" as devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, loving sister, aunt and cousin. Julie was positive, loving, a great friend and foundation of good advice. She had many interests, was self-sufficient, young at heart. She greeted each day and each person with a smile and will be greatly missed by all. Visitation Thursday 9:30 - 11:30 AM with a Service at 11:30 AM in Eden Memorial Chapel Inc. For condolences, directions, or information www.edenmemorial.com
