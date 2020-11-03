1/1
Julie Knaster Price
1912 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julie Knaster Price

Fort Lee - Price, Julie Knaster, on November 2, 2020. Born Julia Pasternak on January 1, 1912 in NYC, lived in Fort Lee for 42 years. She held diverse jobs over the years. In 1934 she married and began her most important "job" as devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, loving sister, aunt and cousin. Julie was positive, loving, a great friend and foundation of good advice. She had many interests, was self-sufficient, young at heart. She greeted each day and each person with a smile and will be greatly missed by all. Visitation Thursday 9:30 - 11:30 AM with a Service at 11:30 AM in Eden Memorial Chapel Inc. For condolences, directions, or information www.edenmemorial.com call (201) 947-EDEN




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Service
11:30 AM
Eden Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eden Memorial Chapels, Inc.
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(888) 700-3336
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eden Memorial Chapels, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved