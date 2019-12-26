|
|
Julie Kristine Stack
Ringwood - Stack, Julie Kristine age 48 of Ringwood on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. She was born in Michigan, grew up in Lima, NY and lived in Annapolis Maryland, before moving to Ringwood thirteen years ago. She was a High School Special Education Teacher for the Parsippany Board of Education. Beloved wife of Thomas Stack of Ringwood, Loving mother of twin boys, Kellen and Liam Stack of Ringwood, Dear daughter of The late Theodore Wiggins and Susan (Gay) Wiggins of Lima, N.Y., daughter in law of Robert and Linda (O'Donnell) Stack of Ringwood, Sister of Theodore Wiggins and his wife Mellissa of N.Y. and Sarah Stanley and her husband Matthew of N.Y. Sister in law of Brian Stack and his wife Stacy of Bayonne. She was a devoted aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell on Sunday from 2-6pm with a 5:30 pm service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 1100N Bethesda, MD. 20814.