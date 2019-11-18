Services
Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
402 Park Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(800) 522-0588
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
the Sanctuary of Abraham & Sarah at Cedar Park- Beth El Cemeteries on Forest Avenue
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juliet Botwick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juliet Frances Botwick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juliet Frances Botwick Obituary
Juliet Frances Botwick

Juliet Frances Botwick passed away on November 16, 2019 in Peachtree City, Georgia after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. Julie was born in NYC to Diana and Walter Beck and was an only child. She graduated from Dumont High School and attended NYU and then Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School. She married Gerald Botwick in 1952 whose death preceded hers. She worked for Burns & Roe in Oradell, NJ for many years and loved her work and her co-workers. She especially adored her pets including her grand-puppies and grand-kitties. She leaves behind two daughters - Libby Overly of Fayetteville, GA, and Gale Botwick of Peachtree City, GA.

The family would like to thank Golden Age Healthcare of Fayetteville and Brightmoor Hospice of Griffin for caring and ensuring comfort and dignity over these last years. Services will be on Wednesday, November 20th at 11:30 AM in the Sanctuary of Abraham & Sarah at Cedar Park- Beth El Cemeteries on Forest Avenue, Paramus NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juliet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -