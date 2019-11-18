|
Juliet Frances Botwick
Juliet Frances Botwick passed away on November 16, 2019 in Peachtree City, Georgia after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. Julie was born in NYC to Diana and Walter Beck and was an only child. She graduated from Dumont High School and attended NYU and then Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School. She married Gerald Botwick in 1952 whose death preceded hers. She worked for Burns & Roe in Oradell, NJ for many years and loved her work and her co-workers. She especially adored her pets including her grand-puppies and grand-kitties. She leaves behind two daughters - Libby Overly of Fayetteville, GA, and Gale Botwick of Peachtree City, GA.
The family would like to thank Golden Age Healthcare of Fayetteville and Brightmoor Hospice of Griffin for caring and ensuring comfort and dignity over these last years. Services will be on Wednesday, November 20th at 11:30 AM in the Sanctuary of Abraham & Sarah at Cedar Park- Beth El Cemeteries on Forest Avenue, Paramus NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated.