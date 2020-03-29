Services
Juliette Kehoe


1917 - 2020
North Haledon - Kehoe, Juliette (nee De Vita) 102, of North Haledon, departed this life, as she always prayed, in the care of Our Lady of Fatima.

Juliette's faith was constant and her particular devotion to Our Lady of Fatima was singularly personal as she was born on May 13, 1917, the day of Our Lady's apparition to the children of Fatima.

Beloved wife of the late William Joseph Kehoe, Jr. (2002) and devoted mother of Jude Ann Cote' and her husband, Andre' of North Haledon. Loving grandmother of Christian T. Cote' and his wife, Julie, and Jonathan A. Cote' and his wife, Laura.

Deeply affectionate great grandmother of Alaina, Katherine, Joslyn and Jacob William. Survived by many devoted nieces and nephews and generations of their families. Juliette also enjoyed the love and support of a legion of very dear friends and extended family members. Born in Wilmerding, Pa. to Crestina and Aurelio De Vita, she is the last sibling of Antoinette, Martin Joseph, Michael U. (former Mayor of Paterson), Achilles, Aurora, Romeo and Jean.

A proud Salesian Cooperator, Juliette was secretary to the principal of Don Bosco Technical High School in Paterson where she resided before moving to North Haledon in 1981. Juliette was a faithful parishioner of Most Blessed Sacrament R.C. Church in Franklin Lakes and a member of the North Haledon Golden Age Club.

Given the everchanging COVID19/Coronavirus pandemic, a Mass of Christian Burial and celebration of her life will be held at a later date and updated on this website.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made in Juliette's memory to the Salesians of Don Bosco, 492 N Franklin Tpke, Ramsey, NJ 07446 or the Daughters of Mary Help of Christians, 659 Belmont ave, North Haledon, NJ 07508

For further information, or to leave online condolences, please visit www.vpmemorial.com or call us at (201) 891-4770.
