Services
Volk Leber Funeral Home
268 Kinderkamack Road
Oradell, NJ 07649
201-261-1088
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
268 Kinderkamack Road
Oradell, NJ 07649
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:45 AM
Assumption RCC,
Emerson,, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Guarino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Guarino

Obituary Condolences Flowers

June Guarino Obituary
June Guarino

Emerson - Guarino, June Kramer, 91, of Emerson, passed away quietly April 28, 2019. June was predeceased by her husband Edward Guarino; her parents, Lawrence F. Kramer and Anne Walker Kramer; and her sisters Mary Kramer, Margaret Toland, and Carol Blair. She leaves behind her daughters Denice Cross (and her husband Rich), and Aprile Guarino; her grandchildren Alisande Pipkin and Colum Cross; and her baby brother, Lawrence F. Kramer Jr. (Pat). She spent decades of her life teaching, first at Saddle Brook and then at Leonia High School. June was also a die-hard Met fan; she was in attendance at the winning game of the '69 World Series and had a Tuesday/Friday package at Shea. After retirement she and her husband spent years taking any cruise that left from the NY/NJ area. Family and friends are welcome to visit on Thursday from 9-10am at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell, then to Assumption RCC, Emerson, for a 10:45am Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment immediately following at Mary Rest Cemetery, Mahwah. In lieu of flowers, donations to , stjude.org, are appreciated by the family. To view June's tribute page please visit volkleber.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now