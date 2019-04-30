|
June Guarino
Emerson - Guarino, June Kramer, 91, of Emerson, passed away quietly April 28, 2019. June was predeceased by her husband Edward Guarino; her parents, Lawrence F. Kramer and Anne Walker Kramer; and her sisters Mary Kramer, Margaret Toland, and Carol Blair. She leaves behind her daughters Denice Cross (and her husband Rich), and Aprile Guarino; her grandchildren Alisande Pipkin and Colum Cross; and her baby brother, Lawrence F. Kramer Jr. (Pat). She spent decades of her life teaching, first at Saddle Brook and then at Leonia High School. June was also a die-hard Met fan; she was in attendance at the winning game of the '69 World Series and had a Tuesday/Friday package at Shea. After retirement she and her husband spent years taking any cruise that left from the NY/NJ area. Family and friends are welcome to visit on Thursday from 9-10am at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell, then to Assumption RCC, Emerson, for a 10:45am Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment immediately following at Mary Rest Cemetery, Mahwah. In lieu of flowers, donations to , stjude.org, are appreciated by the family. To view June's tribute page please visit volkleber.com