Services
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
(201) 438-4664
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel R.C. Church
June (Colbath) Herrmann Obituary
June (nee Colbath) Herrmann

Lyndhurst - Herrmann, June (nee Colbath), 89, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Loving mother of Frank Herrmann & his wife Mary Ann, Catherine Herrmann & her husband Sam, Karen Herrmann McCarty & her husband James, Donald Herrmann, and Robert Herrmann. Cherished grandmother of Nicole, Michael & his wife Ruth, Frank & his wife Johanna, Mara & her husband Conrad, Matthew, Max, Tara, and Trevor. Adored great-grandmother of Frank IV, Lola, and Hanna June. Dear sister of the late John, Raymond, and Charles Colbath. June was a member of AARP and the Lyndhurst Women's Volleyball League. She was also an avid bowler and all around sports enthusiast. Funeral Tuesday at 9AM from the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Funeral Mass 10AM Our Lady of Mt. Carmel R.C. Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends will be received Monday 3-8PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Kaleidoscope of Hope Foundation, PO Box 1124, Madison NJ 07490. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com
