Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Resources
More Obituaries for June Martini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Lucille Martini

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Lucille Martini Obituary
June Lucille Martini

Washington Twp - June Lucille Martini, 94, of Washington Twp., passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John. Devoted mother of John Martini and his partner Carol Munder; Richard Martini and his wife Susan Weaving; Susan Marsico and her husband Ron. Loving grandmother of Kerri Koop and her husband Robert; Daniel and Megan Marsico. Great grandmother of Gavin and Ava Koop. Born in New York City, she lived in Bergenfield before moving to Washington Twp. in 1956. June was a founding parishioner of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Washington Twp. , an active member of the Golden Seniors, a supporter of the Democratic Party, and a volunteer at Valley Hospital. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, on Tuesday, from 4-8 PM. A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church on Wednesday at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 668 Ridgewood Ave., Washington Twp., NJ 07676

Becker-funeralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now