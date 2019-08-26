|
|
June Lucille Martini
Washington Twp - June Lucille Martini, 94, of Washington Twp., passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John. Devoted mother of John Martini and his partner Carol Munder; Richard Martini and his wife Susan Weaving; Susan Marsico and her husband Ron. Loving grandmother of Kerri Koop and her husband Robert; Daniel and Megan Marsico. Great grandmother of Gavin and Ava Koop. Born in New York City, she lived in Bergenfield before moving to Washington Twp. in 1956. June was a founding parishioner of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Washington Twp. , an active member of the Golden Seniors, a supporter of the Democratic Party, and a volunteer at Valley Hospital. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, on Tuesday, from 4-8 PM. A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church on Wednesday at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 668 Ridgewood Ave., Washington Twp., NJ 07676
