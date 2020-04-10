|
|
June M. Anderson
Allendale - Anderson, June M. (nee Wicklund), of Allendale, NJ passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife for 60 years of the late Cameron I. Anderson who predeceased her in 2011. Devoted mother of Marilyn Bristow (Robert), James Anderson (Ruthann) and Robert Anderson. Cherished grandmother of Amanda Couch, Laura Ramsay (Paul) and Gavin Bristow (Roxanne). Great-grandmother of Abigail and Kayla Ramsay and Elizabeth Couch. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. June was a graduate of the Mounds Midway School of Nursing, St Paul, MN. June had been an active member of the Montvale Evangelical Free Church for 53 years; volunteering as a Sunday School teacher and Deaconess. June had also been a volunteer at Valley Hospital. June and Cameron had been avid world travelers but June's heart always belonged to her home town of Manistique MI. Interment in George Washington Cemetery, Paramus, NJ. Memorial service will take place in summer 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of June may be made to Montvale Evangelical Free Church, 141 W. Grand Ave, Montvale, NJ 07645. Arrangements by Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., rsfhi.com