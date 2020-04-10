Services
Robert Spearing Funeral Home Inc.
155 Kinderkamack Road
Park Ridge, NJ 07656
(201) 391-6666
Resources
More Obituaries for June Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June M. Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June M. Anderson Obituary
June M. Anderson

Allendale - Anderson, June M. (nee Wicklund), of Allendale, NJ passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife for 60 years of the late Cameron I. Anderson who predeceased her in 2011. Devoted mother of Marilyn Bristow (Robert), James Anderson (Ruthann) and Robert Anderson. Cherished grandmother of Amanda Couch, Laura Ramsay (Paul) and Gavin Bristow (Roxanne). Great-grandmother of Abigail and Kayla Ramsay and Elizabeth Couch. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. June was a graduate of the Mounds Midway School of Nursing, St Paul, MN. June had been an active member of the Montvale Evangelical Free Church for 53 years; volunteering as a Sunday School teacher and Deaconess. June had also been a volunteer at Valley Hospital. June and Cameron had been avid world travelers but June's heart always belonged to her home town of Manistique MI. Interment in George Washington Cemetery, Paramus, NJ. Memorial service will take place in summer 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of June may be made to Montvale Evangelical Free Church, 141 W. Grand Ave, Montvale, NJ 07645. Arrangements by Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., rsfhi.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -