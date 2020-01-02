|
|
June M. Goings
June M. Goings 86 suddenly on Nov. 25, 2019. Dear mother of Gai and Carla Spann-Sims; sister of Joyce Hope, Herbert and the late Charles and Deborah Goings and Winifred Farrar, grandma of Carson, and Cameron Lopez, Brille Kenner, G. Grandma of Quinn Malloy. Services Saturday Jan. 4th 10 am at the First Presbyterian Church 1 E. Passaic St., Rutherford, NJ. Repass to follow at the American Legion Rutherford 58 Meadow Rd. Burial E. Ridgelawn Cem., Clifton with her mother the late Gertrude Goings at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by www.madonnafuneralhome.com.