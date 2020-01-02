Services
Madonna Multinational Home for Funerals
109 Howe Ave.
Passaic, NJ 07055
(973) 777-6011
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
1 E. Passaic St
Rutherford, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Goings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June M. Goings

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June M. Goings Obituary
June M. Goings

June M. Goings 86 suddenly on Nov. 25, 2019. Dear mother of Gai and Carla Spann-Sims; sister of Joyce Hope, Herbert and the late Charles and Deborah Goings and Winifred Farrar, grandma of Carson, and Cameron Lopez, Brille Kenner, G. Grandma of Quinn Malloy. Services Saturday Jan. 4th 10 am at the First Presbyterian Church 1 E. Passaic St., Rutherford, NJ. Repass to follow at the American Legion Rutherford 58 Meadow Rd. Burial E. Ridgelawn Cem., Clifton with her mother the late Gertrude Goings at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by www.madonnafuneralhome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -