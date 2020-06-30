June M. Howanice
1941 - 2020
June M. Howanice

Little Falls - June M. (nee Heller) Howanice, 79, died Sat., June 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Richard J. for 57 years. Devoted mother of James (Tara) and Edward (Amy). Loving sister of Virginia Gundersen (Steve Banik). Adoring grandmother of Amanda. Private Services were held at the request of the family. Visit www.bizubparker.com for complete obituary and memorial contribution info.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bizub-Parker Funeral Home
47 Main Street
Little Falls, NJ 07424
(973) 256-4700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 30, 2020
What an amazing, kind , thoughtful and caring woman. She was like a daughter to my father in law. She was so wonderful to my husband (her cousin ) and our family. So many wonderful conversations and and words of wisdom about raising a little boy. You are missed by us all.
Janet Scordato
Family
