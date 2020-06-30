June M. Howanice
Little Falls - June M. (nee Heller) Howanice, 79, died Sat., June 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Richard J. for 57 years. Devoted mother of James (Tara) and Edward (Amy). Loving sister of Virginia Gundersen (Steve Banik). Adoring grandmother of Amanda. Private Services were held at the request of the family. Visit www.bizubparker.com for complete obituary and memorial contribution info.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.