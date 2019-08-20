|
|
June Marie Karpowich
River Edge - June Marie Karpowich (née Schnakenberg), 48, of River Edge, formerly of Oradell, journeyed to eternal rest peacefully on August 14, 2019. June was a beloved fifth and sixth-grade teacher in the River Edge Schools for the last thirteen years. She developed the curriculum and instructional program design for gifted and talented (G&T) students called Children of River Edge in Academically Talented Education (CREATE) and was the editor-in-chief of the bi-annual district newsletter. In honor of her service to the community, flags at all district schools were flown at half-staff on August 16th and will be lowered again on September 3rd, the first day of the academic year. Before that, she was the G & T co-instructor for elementary education in the Wayne Public Schools for twelve years. June earned an M.S. from Ramapo College and a B.S. from the University of Scranton. She was a graduate of River Dell Regional HS, where she excelled academically and athletically in XC and track and field. She helped her teams to multiple championships and earned individual medals and All-League recognition. She enjoyed summertime vacations on the North Wildwood beach and boardwalk, creating digital and traditional scrapbook photos and memories for family and friends. She cheered on volleyball, baseball, and basketball games, and cared for her pets.
June is survived by her husband of twenty-two years, James, Sr., daughter Jenna and son James, Jr., father Henry Schnakenberg, sister Jennie Quick and husband James, sister Julie Seifert and husband Thomas, brother Thomas Schnakenberg and wife Suzanne, mother-in-law Mary Karpowich, Aunt Helen Dinger, Aunt Margie Cumiskey, sister-in-law Margaret Belger and husband Joseph, sister-in-law Anne Joyner and husband John, nieces Emily Quick, Lillian Schnakenberg, and Juliette Belger nephews Ryan Quick, Robert Quick, Joseph Belger, Justin Joyner and wife Elizabeth, Jonathan Joyner and wife Emily, Bradley Langer and wife Eileen, Matthew Langer and wife Kaity, Mark Langer and wife Stephanie, her best friends Michelle Hoover, Rosemary Rothenbuhler, and Laurie Rolfe, cousins Ava Schnakenberg-Kidder, Amy Schnakenberg-Augustin, John Rajca, Caroline Rajca, brother-in-law Anthony Karpowich and wife Joanne, sister-in-law Lorraine Karpowich and husband Pasquale Ciambriello, sister-in-law Kathleen Langer and husband Samuel Langer, nephews Brandon Karpowich, Richard and Peter Ciambriello, and nieces Brianna Karpowich and Christina Ciambriello. She is also survived by many other caring and distant relatives. June was predeceased by her mother Clara Augusta Schnakenberg, grandfather Frank Cumiskey, Oma and Opa Schnakenberg, and Uncle John Schnakenberg.
A mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 11 AM at St. Peter the Apostle Church, River Edge. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in June's memory to Camp Nejeda, Stillwater, NJ at www.campnejeda.org. The camp provides support, educational resources, and a nurturing environment to children with Type 1 diabetes and their families. Donation envelopes will also be available at the mass for your convenience. www.beaugardmcknight.com.