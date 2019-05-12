|
June Marie (nee Weite) Pullara
Altamonte Springs - June Marie Pullara (nee Weite), 83, of Altamonte Springs, Florida passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019. June was born on June 17, 1935 in West Paterson, NJ. She graduated from Passaic Valley High School in 1952, and married her high school sweetheart, Joe Pullara, in 1956. They moved to Altamonte Springs in 1961, where they raised their family and were very active in St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church.
June is survived by Joe, her loving husband of more than 62 years, her brother Jim Weite (Betty) her daughters Peggy Williams (Bill), Patti Albers (George), and Cindy Shillings (Curtis), 10 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Joe Pullara III (Della), her parents Edward and Margaret Weite, her brother Edward Weite Jr., and her sister, Margaret Weite Lassiat.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers her family requests donations to Habitat for Humanity c/o St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 861 Maitland Ave., Altamonte Springs, FL 32701.