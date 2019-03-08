|
|
June Marie (nee Novack) Wallace
Garfield - June M. Wallace, 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at her Tomahawk Lake home. June was born in Passaic, New Jersey on September 27, 1926, the second of three daughters of the late Joseph James Novack and Margaret Eleanor Simon Novack. June was a lifelong resident of Garfield, New Jersey until retiring to the family Lake house in Sparta.
June attended Garfield schools and graduated in 1947 with a B. A. in Teaching from Montclair State College. She taught English for 3 years at Garfield High School. In 1950 she married Chester James Wallace, also of Garfield, and together they raised three children. She became a member of the Garfield Presbyterian Church and served as President of the Home School Association of Passaic Collegiate School while her children were in attendance there. June and husband Chet partnered together in business - first June helped Chet with his new law practice and later she assisted in operating the family business, Tomahawk Lake Waterpark, where she ultimately served as President of the corporation. Tomahawk Lake Waterpark has become known worldwide and has served hundreds of thousands of guests since its establishment in 1952.
June enjoyed cruises, trips, and visits with family and especially with her sisters, Muriel Larsen and Doris Miller. She loved to entertain, plan parties, cook, and crochet. Within her family June was well known for being able to whip up a poem for any occasion. Within a group called the Classy Chassis, June met regularly to dine and play cards. Always an avid reader, she also spent time during retirement years playing rummy, doing crosswords, letter writing and enjoying as much family time as possible.
June is survived and beloved by her children, Wendy Wallace of Andover, Mark Wallace of Garfield, Lynne and husband Gus Gallo of Shohola, PA; her granddaughter Meredith Wallace of North Brunswick; nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; many cousins; her faithful beagle Millie; and her loyal, family friend Richie Sobotka.
June was predeceased by her beloved husband of over 60 years, Hon. Chester J. Wallace and her two sisters, Muriel Larsen and Doris Miller.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 10th from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton, New Jersey, www.bizub.com . A funeral service will begin at 11:00 am at the funeral home on Monday, March 11th. Interment will follow at the family plot in Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Paterson, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in June's honor to the ASPCA, 424 East 92nd St., New York, NY 10128-6804 (https://secure.aspca.org/donate) or to St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.