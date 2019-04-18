|
June Mary Cooke
Cedar Grove - June Mary Cooke (nee: Elias) passed away unexpectedly at her home in Cedar Grove, N.J., on April 1, 2019, at the age of 89. She is survived by her son, Edward Socha, and sisters, Alice Johansen, Mebane, N.C.; Ann Vitale, Montrose, P.A.; and Linda Zachary, Shelby, N.C.; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband, Augustus Cooke. June was the daughter of Andrew and Marie Van Brookhoven Elias of Garfield, N.J.
She worked for many years in the purchasing department of the Curtiss-Wright Complex in Lodi, N.J., and retired from the Kearfott Company.
June loved being outdoors, feeding birds and squirrels. She was an expert on the history of World War II, especially military movements, and read many biographies of past U.S. Presidents and other prominent figures in history. Her quirky sense of humor and observations on life in this world will be missed.
Services are private under the direction of Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, N.J. Donations in her memory may be made to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, 159 Sapsucker Woods Rd., Ithaca, NY 14850.