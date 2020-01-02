|
June Mattie Goings
Rutherford - June Mattie Goings departed this life on November 25, 2019. June was born in Rutherford, NJ on June 29, 1933 and was a life-long resident. She was the daughter of Charles and Gertrude Goings, but was raised by her loving, paternal grandparents, Charles and Mattie Brown. She is the mother of two loving daughters, Gai Spann of Georgia and Carla June Spann-Sims (Rick) of Texas, dear sister of Joyce Hope Jackson of California, loving brother of Herbert Goings of North Carolina, grandmother of Brille Kenner, Carson and Cameron Lopez of Texas. She is predeceased by her brother Charles W. Goings and sister Deborah Goings of New York and her sister Winifred Farrar. She leaves to mourn her a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
June was a great athlete, getting good by playing with the boys. She and her sisters Winnie and Hope, and two other teammates Virginia Torrence and Eleanor Middleton made up the first team of the noted Silhouettes basketball team of Rutherford. They also played in intramurals and YWCA basketball. June also loved bowling, skiing and golfing. June was also a good dancer. She spent every Sunday at the 875 Masons club in Irvington, dancing the night away. While dancing at 875, she met Jesse Witherspoon, the best dancer in the club, they have been friends for nearly 15 years. She also liked to play cards (bid whist) and have lunch with friends three days a week at Wally Choice Senior Center in Montclair.
After graduating Rutherford High School, she worked several jobs in New York, until returning to New Jersey as a Psychiatric Technician at Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital. She later worked for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for over 35 years. She proudly received her BS degree from New Jersey City University in 1996. She retired 23 years ago from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
Services were Jan 4th First Presbyterian Church Rutherford, Nj
Burial E.Ridgelawn Cemetery Clifton.