June Mooney
Mooney, June (nee Maggio) age 70 at rest in Ireland on April 7, 2020. Born to Anna & Joseph Maggio. June lived most of her life in Elmwood Park. She attended St. Leo's Catholic School and was a parishioner of the parish. June married the love of her life, Tom Mooney, and had two wonderful children Marianna and Thomas. She spent her entire life showering her family and friends with love as well as pampering nieces and nephews with generous gifts. She was known for cooking an abundance of food on the holidays and enjoyed coffee and a good laugh with her siblings. Later in life, she started a new chapter with her family in Ireland. She enjoyed trying new recipes and cooking with the fresh vegetables from the family's Irish garden. She loved that her children were able to grow up with both sides of the family. June was always happy to cook Italian meals to her extended Irish family. June was a wonderful, generous and kindhearted mother, wife, sister and aunt that will be dearly missed. In addition to her husband Tom and two children, she leaves behind her siblings, Marilyn Frank, Patti Torre, Virginia (Ginger) Mauder and the late Joseph (Joey) Maggio.