June Morano


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
June Morano Obituary
June Morano

Hillsdale - June Morano (nee Walker) passed away on April 1, 2019. She was born on June 18, 1927 in Manchester, England. She is predeceased in death by her beloved husband George. She is survived by her son Greg and his wife Janice Morano (nee Wilson), son Bradford and his wife Barbara Morano (nee Mead), and daughter Kim and husband William Panaro. Proud grandmother to Jason, Nicole, Ashley, Joseph, Victoria, Elizabeth and Carly. Great grandmother to Lucas, Lucille, Walker, and Lily. June will be fondly remembered as a loving mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed. Arrangements were handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey.
