June Murphy
Dumont - June Murphy, 97, of Dumont, passed away September 9, 2019 in Cresskill, NJ. June was born on September 11, 1921 and lived her entire life in New Jersey. She earned a bachelor's degree from the New Jersey State Teachers College in June 1943. She was a first grade teacher at Lincoln School in Dumont for 45 years from September 1943 to June 1988. She enjoyed every moment of teaching generations of Dumont's children. June is survived by her daughter Denise Rapoport, her husband Richard and son Ethan, and daughter Sharon Enright and her daughter Meaghan Enright and son Ryan Enright. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the Englewood VNA Hospice and the staff at Sunrise Cresskill for their support in her final days. Arrangments Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, Dumont; www.frechmcknight.com.