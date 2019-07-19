Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
MacArthur Funeral Home
Stamford, NY
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Fairview Cemetery
Fairview, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Millward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June P. Millward

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June P. Millward Obituary
June P. Millward

Stamford, NY - June P. Millward, 104 of Stamford New York, formerly of Rutherford passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 in Stamford NY.

She married Warren Millward, Sr. in 1951, he passed in 1981. June retired from Public Service Electric and Gas in Newark in 1983.

Survived by children: Warren "Bill" (Mary Ann) Millward of Hobart NY and Peter (Sakina) Millward of Rockaway, NJ; grandchildren: Amanda (Andrew) Lander of Sterling, VA, Allison Millward of Mt. Laurel, NJ and Craig Millward of Fairfax, VA; siblings: Clifford (Gloria) Peterson of Beaver, PA, David (Janet) Peterson of Fredonia, NY and Beulah "Billie" (William) Stevens of New Paltz; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling Hours 2-5PM on Saturday, July 20th at the MacArthur Funeral Home, Stamford, NY. Services will be held at 1PM on Monday at Fairview Cemetery, Fairview, NJ.

Please visit www.macarthurfh.com to share a condolence.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.