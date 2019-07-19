|
|
June P. Millward
Stamford, NY - June P. Millward, 104 of Stamford New York, formerly of Rutherford passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 in Stamford NY.
She married Warren Millward, Sr. in 1951, he passed in 1981. June retired from Public Service Electric and Gas in Newark in 1983.
Survived by children: Warren "Bill" (Mary Ann) Millward of Hobart NY and Peter (Sakina) Millward of Rockaway, NJ; grandchildren: Amanda (Andrew) Lander of Sterling, VA, Allison Millward of Mt. Laurel, NJ and Craig Millward of Fairfax, VA; siblings: Clifford (Gloria) Peterson of Beaver, PA, David (Janet) Peterson of Fredonia, NY and Beulah "Billie" (William) Stevens of New Paltz; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling Hours 2-5PM on Saturday, July 20th at the MacArthur Funeral Home, Stamford, NY. Services will be held at 1PM on Monday at Fairview Cemetery, Fairview, NJ.
