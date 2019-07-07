|
Justin G. Higgins
- - Jan. 15 1983-June 30, 2019
Sometimes God calls his angels back far too soon. Justin was a beautiful young man whose passion for music, his love of body building, and his fascination with wildlife was only exceeded by his love of life. He lived in Wayne, NJ until his work took him to South Carolina and finally to the East Coast of Florida. He was employed by Ecolab, Inc. as an Account Manager in the Life Sciences Division. He leaves behind his parents Richard and Kathleen Borzotta Higgins of Estero, Florida and Forked River, NJ, his brother Sean Higgins, his wife Jayme and their daughter Rylee who reside in Camas, Washington, and his brother Troy Higgins who resides in Philadelphia. He leaves behind a large extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins. A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday, July 9th at Our Lady of the Valley Church in Wayne, followed by internment at Laurel Grove in Totowa. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up in his name at: www.blessingsinabackpack.org/make-a-one-time-donation/