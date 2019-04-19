Services
Feeney Funeral Home
232 Franklin Avenue
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
(201) 444-7650
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Feeney Funeral Home
232 Franklin Avenue
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel RC Church
Resources
Justin J. Cigolini

Ridgewood - Justin Joseph Cigolini, age 31, of Ridgewood, passed away suddenly on April 16, 2019. Beloved son of Lucille Cigolini (NEE: Catarella), and the late Walter Cigolini. Loving brother of Paul Cigolini and fiancé Kaitlyn, and sister Christina Cigolini. Justin was immensely loved by his family, his extended family, and scores of friends in South and North Jersey. He was a 2006 graduate of Ridgewood High School. Justin attended Kean University, and St. Peter's College. He was a member of Carpenters Union Local 255. Justin's sparkling personality lit up a room in an instant! He had a sense of humor like no other, and he was a gentle, kind hearted soul. Justin will be forever missed by all. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday April 24, 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel RC Church, with interment to follow in Valleau Cemetery, both in Ridgewood. Visiting Tuesday 4:00 - 8:00 PM at Feeney Funeral Home, 232 Franklin Ave, Ridgewood. Donations to King's Crusade Support Group for Addiction (www.KingsCrusade.org), P.O. Box 1263, Marlton, NJ 08053 would be appreciated.
