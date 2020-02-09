Services
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Queen of Peace Church
1911 Union Valley Road
Hewitt, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Justina Horton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Justina L. Horton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Justina L. Horton Obituary
Justina L. Horton

Hewitt - Horton, Justina L. (Krupp) age 87 of Hewitt passed away on Thursday February 6, 2020. She was born and lived in Teaneck before moving to Hewitt in 2004. She was a teacher in West Milford School System for twenty years retiring in 2019. Justina was a parishioner at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Hewitt where she was a Eucharistic Minister. She was also a lifelong Girl Scout member. Beloved wife of the late James Horton, loving mother of Christine Horton and her husband Nicholas Favuzza of Wanaque, Kathleen Baisley and her husband Kent Sr. of Virginia, Theresa Traficante and her husband Thomas of Florida and the late James Horton. She is predeceased by her brothers, Anton and Henry Krupp. Grandmother of five and great grandmother of nine. Visitation will be at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue on Tuesday from 4-8pm. Family and friends will meet on Wednesday for a 10am mass at Our Lady of Queen of Peace Church, 1911 Union Valley Road, Hewitt. N.J. 07421 (973-728-8162). Entombment at Maryrest Cemetery Mahwah, N.J.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Justina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -