Justina L. Horton
Hewitt - Horton, Justina L. (Krupp) age 87 of Hewitt passed away on Thursday February 6, 2020. She was born and lived in Teaneck before moving to Hewitt in 2004. She was a teacher in West Milford School System for twenty years retiring in 2019. Justina was a parishioner at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Hewitt where she was a Eucharistic Minister. She was also a lifelong Girl Scout member. Beloved wife of the late James Horton, loving mother of Christine Horton and her husband Nicholas Favuzza of Wanaque, Kathleen Baisley and her husband Kent Sr. of Virginia, Theresa Traficante and her husband Thomas of Florida and the late James Horton. She is predeceased by her brothers, Anton and Henry Krupp. Grandmother of five and great grandmother of nine. Visitation will be at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue on Tuesday from 4-8pm. Family and friends will meet on Wednesday for a 10am mass at Our Lady of Queen of Peace Church, 1911 Union Valley Road, Hewitt. N.J. 07421 (973-728-8162). Entombment at Maryrest Cemetery Mahwah, N.J.