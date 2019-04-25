|
Justina Virginia Bruno
Basking Ridge - Justina Virginia Bruno, age 89, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019, in her home in Basking Ridge, New Jersey. Born in Bayonne to Paolo and Elizabeth (Scala) Signore, and the oldest of three children, Justina had a passion for reading from her youth. She earned both a Bachelor's degree in Education and a Master's degree in Reading from Montclair State University. Justina was a teacher at Franklin Middle School, now John H. Walker Middle School, in Nutley, until her retirement in 1999.
Married to her beloved husband, Ralph, in 1961, the two moved to Nutley, where they raised their five children. Together, they were involved with the Nutley Music Boosters Association. Predeceased in death by Ralph in 1997, Justina is survived by her children - Lydia Furnari, Marc Bruno, Paul Bruno, Celeste Meyer, and Andrea Bruno Chiafullo - nineteen grandchildren, one great-grandchild, a niece, Leslie Gallina, and three grandnieces. Family was most important to Justina, and she treasured sharing special moments with her loved ones.
Visitation will be Monday, April 22, 2019, 2:00pm-4:00pm and 6:00pm-8:00pm, at Gallaway & Crane Funeral Home, 101 South Finley Avenue, Basking Ridge, New Jersey 07920. A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23rd 2019 at Saint James Church, 184 South Finley Avenue, Basking Ridge, New Jersey 07920. For further information, or to leave an online condolence message for the family please visit www.gcfuneralhome.com
Memorial donations can be made in her memory through https://www2.heart.org/site/SPageNavigator/donatenow_stroke.html or mailed to the - NJ Chapter, 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691.