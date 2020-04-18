Services
Justine E. (Murphy) Keelin

Justine E. (Murphy) Keelin Obituary
Justine E. Keelin (nee Murphy)

East Rutherford - Justine E. Keelin (nee Murphy), 96, of East Rutherford for 50 years, formerly of Lincoln Park, passed away on April 16, 2020. Beloved mother of Kimberly Solimine and her husband John, Wayne Keelin and his wife Donna and the late Wesley "Rusty" Marshall. Cherished grandmother of Craig Solimine, Christopher Keelin and wife Kim, Patrick Keelin and wife Jackie, Nicole Keelin Bailey and husband Kris, Jason Marshall, Michael Marshall, Jonathan Marshall, Justin Marshall and great grandmother of 10 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Louis Murphy and the late John Murphy, Grace Parashack, Sharon Gannelli and Joan Izzo. Loving sister-in-law of Betty Longo and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Cremation was private. Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.
Share memories or express condolences below.
