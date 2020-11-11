Justine Moran Fletcher
Morris Township - Justine Moran Fletcher, 76, of Morris Township, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was born in Staten Island and previously lived in Short Hills, NJ. Justine was first and foremost a wife, caring mother, and grandmother. She was an active member of Canoe Brook Country Club for over 40 years.
Justine is survived by her husband, Dr. H. Stephen Fletcher. She is also survived by her children, Andrew (Megan), Mark and Christina Scherwin, and Christopher (Jennifer), her 6 grandchildren - Melissa, Blake, Emilia, Luka, Braeden, Riley, her sister Julia Hall and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Justine's Life will include a visitation on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 3pm to 6pm at the William J. Leber Funeral Home, 15 Furnace Road, Chester, NJ (908) 879-3090. A private mass will be held on Monday, November 16 at Christ the King Church in New Vernon, NJ (The Mass will be live streamed at 11am at https://churchofchristtheking.org/sunday-mass-live-stream
). Burial will follow at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Bernardsville, NJ 07924.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Barnabas Medical Center, 95 Old Short Hills Road, West Orange, NJ 07052 or at sbmcgiving.com
.
For online condolences and an extended obituary visit www.leberfuneralhome.com
.