Kalman William Stein
Paramus - Kalman William Stein, 92, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at the Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, NJ following a brief illness. He was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Gladys Stein. Kalman is survived by his beloved partner Joan Kessel; his daughters Melinda Taormina (partner Sev) of Ballston Spa, NY and Patricia (Ken) Stiles of Greensboro, NC; his son Adam (Daphne) Stein of Los Altos, CA; seven grandchildren and one great-grandson, and many close lifelong friends.
After high school graduation, he enlisted in the US Army and traveled throughout the Far East, including stops in Japan. While in Japan, he worked directly for General Douglas MacArthur, as a sergeant. Thanks to the GI Bill, he got his degree from the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science. Kalman was an entrepreneur, establishing a pharmacy with a lunch counter which later became Scarsdale Spencer Pharmacy in Scarsdale, NY. Kalman served as President of the Scarsdale Chamber of Commerce, Assistant Commander for the local Jewish War Veterans, national spokesperson for the , and on the Board of Directors for Westchester Wholesale Drugs. Mr. Stein demonstrated a passion for volunteering at nearby hospitals and at his latest residence, Brightview Senior Living in Paramus, NJ. An avid fisherman, he fished in NJ lakes, NYC reservoirs, the Long Island Sound, the Jersey Shore and off Santa Cruz, California with his son and grandsons.
A very special thank you to his exceptional caregiver and friend, Nino Manfra.
A memorial service was held at Brightview Senior Living in Paramus.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , Jewish War Veterans or a .