|
|
Kaloust "Kal" Yedibalian
Wyckoff - Kaloust "Kal" Douglas Yedibalian, 62, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Born to Garabet and Jacqueline Yedibalian, Kal grew up in North Bergen before heading off to Fordham University for undergrad and law school. He married the love of his life, Susan "Suzy", in 1984 and they had thirty-four wonderful years together, moving to Wyckoff and raising a family. He is survived by his wife Suzy, his three incredible children, Taline, Chris, and Michael, and his siblings Kevork and Yvonne. Kal loved his family above all else, and will be remembered for his genuine humility, generosity, and kindhearted spirit. When he wasn't cycling at the Jersey Shore or listening to Bruce Springsteen, Kal passionately gave his time to St. Leon Armenian Church and the Georgetown Scholarship Program (GSP). Family & friends are invited to attend viewing hours from 2:00 to 4:00pm and 7:00 to 9:00pm on Friday, July 26 at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (www.vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481. A funeral service will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, July 27th at St. Leon Armenian Church, 12-61 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410. All are invited to attend as the family would love to celebrate Kal's life with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, St. Leon Armenian Church or The Melanoma Research Foundation have been chosen by the family.