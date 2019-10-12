|
Kara Eve Everett
Kara Eve Everett, daughter of Dawn and Brian Pronovost, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. She was 14 years old. Kara was a sweet loving young lady, just coming into herself and tapping into the things that brought her joy. She most enjoyed sharing her time with her best friend, and mother, Dawn.
She was always her own unique person, whom strongly believed that everyone should be allowed to be exactly who they are and express themselves as chosen. Although language and expressing herself verbally was not easy for her, she strived to connect deeply with those she cared for. Kara dealt with multiple disabilities, diagnosed on the autism spectrum, as well as fibromyalgia and other medical issues. She fought daily with chronic physical pain, and yet always, even on her worst days would find joy and laughter in the smallest things.
Kara's love for music and her love of singing carried with her throughout her life. This love flowed naturally into her love of dancing and her secret love of writing songs which were openly shared on special occasions. She was open to new hobbies like, kayaking, something built on her early love for the water. She loved to swim, in the lake, the ocean, the pool, for hours on end, never wanting to leave the fun. She loved basketball, soccer, and almost any sport she was able to try.
Kara was fiercely loving and loyal. She loved spending time with her mother, her brothers, her grandma and Nana, her cousins, and the many people in her large loving family—as well as family friends. Kara also had a tenacious love of learning, ritual, and spirituality, flourishing in her time at Yeshiva. Kara's Hebrew name is Ze'eva, meaning female wolf, which she chose herself. Kara loved all of nature, and could tell you many crazy facts about plants, animals, and the planet itself. She loved learning about the world she lived in.
Kara is survived by her mom, Dawn Pronovost, her two brothers, Jesse Micah Willows, and James Aaron Crosby, and her niece Adilynn. She will be joining her father, Brian Pronovost, and her Grandaddy, Daniel Franks, in heaven.
Services for Kara will be held on Sunday, October 13th at 10 AM, at Gutterman and Musicant Funeral Home, 402 Park St, Hackensack, NJ.