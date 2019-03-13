|
Karalyn Holland
Oakland - HOLLAND, Karalyn Ruth (nee Waldman) of Oakland, NJ died of cancer on Tuesday the 12th of March at the age of 56.
Born in 1962, Karalyn grew up in Millburn, NJ. She received her Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Parsons School of Design in 1984. Not including a nine year interruption to raise a family, she had a 22 year career in the publishing industry, including positions at Reader's Digest, Pearson Education and McGraw-Hill Education.
She is survived by her husband Cort, her daughters, Lindsay, Kate, and Morgan, and her son Reid.
Memorial gifts may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; PO Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028;
https://giving.mskcc.org.
All services were held privately by the family.
Arrangements by Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes.
For further information please visit www.vpmemorial.com or call us at (201) 891-4770.