Karan Baker
Rutherford - Karan Ruth Baker
Karan Ruth Baker (Murphy), 72, passed away peacefully at Hackensack University Medical Center on June 19, 2019.
Karan leaves her husband of 49 years, James, two sons, Christopher and Gregory, and four grandchildren.
Karan was the oldest of six children born to Ruth and Delmar Murphy, and is also survived by four brothers, Dennis, Steven, Raymond, and Robert. A fifth brother, Richard, predeceased Karan.
Coming from modest circumstances, Karan combined scholarships and work as a waitress in order to obtain her Bachelor of Arts degree from Michigan State University. Karan and James met at Michigan State when they were 19 years old and have been a loving couple since that time.
She worked in various occupations for most of her life and delighted her friends with home made cookies and cakes. A lifelong fan of college football, basketball and NASCAR, she was also a master at crochet work and knitting, examples of which adorn babies as far away as Moscow and Mumbai.
Karan was compassionate, funny, and whip smart. She was beloved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made in her name to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey. An appreciation of Karan's life is being planned and friends and family will be notified of the details.
