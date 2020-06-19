Karen A. Theodora
Ramsey - Karen A. Theodora, 84, of Ramsey, NJ, beloved wife of Raymond Theodora for 61 years passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, NY and moved to Ramsey, NJ in 1963. Karen was retired from the Ramsey Board of Education. She leaves behind her son John, daughter-in-law Jennifer and grandson Bram of Highland Lakes, NJ. She was predeceased by her oldest son Randy in 2006 and her husband Raymond in 2017, her parents Henry and Dorothy Schroeder, her sisters Diane Giacomaro, Gail Ploch and brother-in-law Lou Ploch and brother Hank Schroeder. Among her survivors are her sister Joye Groffman and brother-in-law Alan of Virginia Beach and brother Robert Schroeder of Pennsylvania and many more nieces and nephews. Cremation will be private. Funeral arrangements were handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.